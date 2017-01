dingd0ng Animated Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Markham, Ontario Posts: 1,513

Comic Con Exclusive Titan Returns Titan Force Set MIB Hi Everyone,



I have just obtained a TR Brainstorm, therefore selling my ComicCon Titan Force set that includes Brainstorm, Sentinel Prime and Wingblade.



Sentinel Prime/Wingblade were never removed from package, Brainstorm was displayed but never transformed.



All packaging included and pretty much mint condition.



Looking for $85 pickup in Markham or $100 shipped anywhere in Canada.



PM me if you are interested. Attached Thumbnails

Feedback Thread:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=dingd0ng __________________Feedback Thread: