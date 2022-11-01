Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:24 AM
canprime
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
For Sale: Sunday in Ottawa more of my personal collection
Hey all.


As the title says, this Sunday (Jan. 8th) I got a last minute spot at the local (monthly) Sports Card and Comic show. They also allows toys so I lucked out and will be selling some of my collection there this Sunday.


It is at the Nepean Sportsplex and I'll be bringing a bunch of stuff from ML and TF (mostly WFC Trilogy and previous trilogy but not the only stuff), but also some MOTU:Origins, DC Multiverse, Classified and a very little bit of Star Wars. Sorry no Power Rangers or TMNT stuff. Might also have a limited few Hot Toys (MCU) and Thundercats Ultimates. Oh and Star Wars Hot Wheels stuff.


I haven't gone through anything yet so please don't ask if I have such-&-such because I don't know myself yet what I'll be bringing exactly.



Hope to see some of you there.


Marc
