Machinimas Power of the Primes: Episode 2 Now Online
Arriving right on schedule, scramble over to go90 and enjoy Volcanicus, episode 2 of Machinimas Power of the Primes! Megatron awakens miles away to find a mysterious structure. Curious, he makes his way there, leaving his team to fend for themselves. Vulnerable without him, the team is on the brink of defeat at the hands of Volcanicus when another threat arrives hoping to destroy them. View it via the go90 app,*go90
website or from this link: Volcanicus – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy | go90
*while fans outside of the US may view the series on*tumblr
