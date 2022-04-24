Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase 4 ? Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron, Transformers
Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase 4*have just finished via YouTube and they have revealed some really impressive new officially licensed statues for Transformers collectors: As usual with Prime 1 Studios, these are astonishing and highly detailed statues which seem to be taken our from the films or series. Click on each title to surf to the respective thread in our boards: Prime 1 Studio Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron*? Prime 1 Studio take on Transmetal dragon Megatron is sure an impressive one. Sculpt is full of fine details, with an impressive base with flames and Tarantulas destroyed » Continue Reading.