Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase 4 ? Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron, Transformers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,173
Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase 4 ? Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron, Transformers


Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase 4*have just finished via YouTube and they have revealed some really impressive new officially licensed statues for Transformers collectors: As usual with Prime 1 Studios, these are astonishing and highly detailed statues which seem to be taken our from the films or series. Click on each title to surf to the respective thread in our boards: Prime 1 Studio Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron*? Prime 1 Studio take on Transmetal dragon Megatron is sure an impressive one. Sculpt is full of fine details, with an impressive base with flames and Tarantulas destroyed &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase 4 ? Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron, Transformers 2007 Megatron, And DOTM Sideswipe & Dreads Statues appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:21 PM   #2
Darkroar
Generation 2
Darkroar's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 113
Re: Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase 4 ? Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Megatron, Transfor
This looks pretty neat if you are into the movie and have the money for it.

I own the BW Megatron Prime 1 studio statue and it's a great piece.
Darkroar is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.