Today, 11:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Super 7 Transformers Ultimates Wave 2 In-Package Images


The official Super 7 Instagram account have uploaded a video showing off his booth at Designer Con 2022*giving us our first in-package look at the new*Transformers Ultimates Wave 2 toys. This wave 2 of Super 7’s non-transforming 7-inch line Transformers Ultimates consists of Grimlock, Tracks, Megatron and Bludgeon. Each come with a wide range of accessories from their cartoon/comic appearances. They are retailing for $55 USD each and are due to drop in February 2023. See the new images after the jump and don’t forget that our sponsors have pre-orders for this wave that you will find in &#187; Continue Reading.

