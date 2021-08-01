For this 35th anniversary month. I have analysed, combed through and typed up Ron Friedman's 179 page second draft for The Transformers The Movie. This is the script as it was marked "completed" on April 27th, 1985. Not including the duplicate and additional pages that were scanned, which come from the May 2nd revisions.
This is not the actual outline that existed before writing of the draft began, which is somewhat different. Rather taking the story and events from the actual script and condensing down to 20 pages.
