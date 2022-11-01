Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted: MMC Reformatted R-21 Titanika
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:37 PM   #1
BruticusMax
Bruticus Maximus Forever!
BruticusMax's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 1,951
Wanted: MMC Reformatted R-21 Titanika
Per the title, send me a PM if you're willing to part.

Thanks,
BruticusMax is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:01 PM   #2
Corvicron
Beasty
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Burnaby
Posts: 365
Re: Wanted: MMC Reformatted R-21 Titanika
You and me both. hahaha.
__________________
Looking for:
KO classics G2 Sideswipe (or any info on how to get one)
Sales Thread
Corvicron is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.