agesthreeandup Energon Supplier Join Date: May 2007 Location: Canada Posts: 518

Transformers Day @ Ages Three And Up!



Meet Marcelo Matere and Azim Venksta, autograph sessions, make a deal on select products with our dealer, special deals in store, door prizes and more!



Bring your family and friends! Our annual Transformers Day event is happening Saturday, August 17, from 1pm-7pm. Stop by the store at 101-9952 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby, BC!Meet Marcelo Matere and Azim Venksta, autograph sessions, make a deal on select products with our dealer, special deals in store, door prizes and more!

Ages Three and Up



sales@agesthreeandup.com

www.agesthreeandup.com __________________Ages Three and Up Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed