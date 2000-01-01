Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:10 PM
agesthreeandup
Energon Supplier
agesthreeandup's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Canada
Posts: 518
Transformers Day @ Ages Three And Up!
Bring your family and friends! Our annual Transformers Day event is happening Saturday, August 17, from 1pm-7pm. Stop by the store at 101-9952 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby, BC!

Meet Marcelo Matere and Azim Venksta, autograph sessions, make a deal on select products with our dealer, special deals in store, door prizes and more!

Ages Three and Up
Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed
sales@agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
