Transformers War For Cybertron: Earthrise Hoist, Cliffjumper, Wheeljack, Ironworks, S
Following our first reveal of the new*War For Cybertron: Earthrise figures at New York Comic Con, now we can share for you our first official renders of Hoist, Cliffjumper, Wheeljack, Ironworks, Starscream & Grapple. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the images of these new molds for the next War For Cybertron Trilogy line: War for Cybertron Deluxe WFC-E5 Hoist War for Cybertron Deluxe WFC-E7 Cliffjumper War for Cybertron Deluxe WFC-E6 Wheeljack War for Cybertron Deluxe WFC-E8 Ironworks War for Cybertron Earthrise Voyager WFC-E9 Starscream War for Cybertron Voyager WFC-E10 Autobot Grapple Click on the bar to » Continue Reading.
