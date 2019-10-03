|
Entertainment Earth Newsletter October 2019
Site sponsor Entertainment Earth sent through their newsletter for October 2019. Check out the highlights below and then read on for the full listing! Thursday, October 3, 2019 Entertainment Earth Sponsor News: New Transformers just announced JUST ANNOUNCED AND AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER: Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Powerdasher Jet Cromar Exclusive $19.99 Transformers Generations Selects Hot Shot – Exclusive $19.99 Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Earthrise Micromasters Wave 1 Set $19.99 Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Wave 1 Set $79.99 FREE SHIPPING
<a href="http://q.entertainmentearth.com/?l=vvr6q">Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Earthrise Voyager Wave 1 Case $89.99 » Continue Reading.
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.