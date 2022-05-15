Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Possible New Street Dates For Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Gimmick Toyline


Once again, retailers have received brand new listings for upcoming toys by Hasbro. Among the listings is an updated street date for*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts gimmick toyline. But there’s a catch: The retailer from the United States and retailers from overseas have received two different street dates. While the US-based retailers see a May 19th, 2022 date, overseas (European) retailers have a February 22, 2023 date for the same figures. Though the sudden influx of vessels bringing in ROTB toys to the United States gives credibility to the May 19th Street Date, it is still too far away from &#187; Continue Reading.

