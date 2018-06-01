Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,368

Takara-Tomy Power of the Primes Releases for November 2018



Listings are starting to go up for Takara-Tomy’s November releases, which will see what we presume are the final four releases in their Power of the Primes line (on the basis that these four mean Takara-Tomy has released everything Hasbro has offered or shown off to date). November 2018 brings us these final four releases: PP-37 Megatronus / Bomb Burst PP-38 Autobot Outback PP-39 Decepticon Cindersaur PP-40 Rodimus Unicronus Yes, even evil Rodimus is getting a releases in Japan – we’d honestly thought Takara-Tomy had skipped over him, but he seems to be the note the line is ending on



The post







More... Listings are starting to go up for Takara-Tomy’s November releases, which will see what we presume are the final four releases in their Power of the Primes line (on the basis that these four mean Takara-Tomy has released everything Hasbro has offered or shown off to date). November 2018 brings us these final four releases: PP-37 Megatronus / Bomb Burst PP-38 Autobot Outback PP-39 Decepticon Cindersaur PP-40 Rodimus Unicronus Yes, even evil Rodimus is getting a releases in Japan – we’d honestly thought Takara-Tomy had skipped over him, but he seems to be the note the line is ending on » Continue Reading. The post Takara-Tomy Power of the Primes Releases for November 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.