Marvel Legends Infinity War Wave 2 Now Out in Canada!!



More... Thanks to a few reports we now know the new *Marvel Legends* *Infinity War* Wave 2 is now out. This Wave consist of Thor, Malekeith, Black...





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.