Transformers Legacy Wave 2 3D Product Spins



Hasbro have shared several 3D Product spin videos of all the recently revealed Transformers Legacy Wave 2*for your viewing pleasure. We have a look from all angles in both robot and vehicle mode if the following Legacy figures: Deluxe Tarantulas Deluxe Elita-1 Deluxe Knockout Deluxe Wildrider Voyager G2 Jhiaxus Leader Blitzwing Watch all the videos after the break and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards.



