Old Today, 03:47 PM   #1
jjwankenobi
Midichlorian Count Zero
jjwankenobi's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Gernsback Continuum, B.C.
Posts: 4,955
MP Delta Magus/G2 Swipe/Exhaust - $160 obo
Getting out of the collecting game.

My loss = your gain

Delta, Swipe and Exhaust are loose, opened and complete with instructions.

Never transformed. Stored in a smoke , sunlight and pet free environment. All authentic.

I do have Delta's box, plastic trays, Fairborn figure, but no alternate Magnus faces. No boxes or trays for Swipe or Exhaust, but all accessories and instructions are included.


$160 obo.
Prefer local pickup in Richmond, BC.

I am also considering listing:

MP-11 Starscream (with MP-3 flight stand)

Hasbro Soundwave (with all tapes Reprolabelled plus authentic Ratbat from MP-13B)

first edition Hasbro MP Grimlock with shoes from FT Scoria

And maybe
MP-22 Magnus (with the alternate faces)
MP-28 Hot Rodimus.

Inquire within if interested.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Delta with friends.jpg Views: 0 Size: 39.6 KB ID: 36081  
__________________
