MP Delta Magus/G2 Swipe/Exhaust - $160 obo
Getting out of the collecting game.
My loss = your gain
Delta, Swipe and Exhaust are loose, opened and complete with instructions.
Never transformed. Stored in a smoke , sunlight and pet free environment. All authentic.
I do have Delta's box, plastic trays, Fairborn figure, but no alternate Magnus faces. No boxes or trays for Swipe or Exhaust, but all accessories and instructions are included.
$160 obo.
Prefer local pickup in Richmond, BC.
I am also considering listing:
MP-11 Starscream (with MP-3 flight stand)
Hasbro Soundwave (with all tapes Reprolabelled plus authentic Ratbat from MP-13B)
first edition Hasbro MP Grimlock with shoes from FT Scoria
And maybe
MP-22 Magnus (with the alternate faces)
MP-28 Hot Rodimus.
Inquire within if interested.