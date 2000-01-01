jjwankenobi Midichlorian Count Zero Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: Gernsback Continuum, B.C. Posts: 4,955

MP Delta Magus/G2 Swipe/Exhaust - $160 obo Getting out of the collecting game.



My loss = your gain



Delta, Swipe and Exhaust are loose, opened and complete with instructions.



Never transformed. Stored in a smoke , sunlight and pet free environment. All authentic.



I do have Delta's box, plastic trays, Fairborn figure, but no alternate Magnus faces. No boxes or trays for Swipe or Exhaust, but all accessories and instructions are included.





$160 obo.

Prefer local pickup in Richmond, BC.



I am also considering listing:



MP-11 Starscream (with MP-3 flight stand)



Hasbro Soundwave (with all tapes Reprolabelled plus authentic Ratbat from MP-13B)



first edition Hasbro MP Grimlock with shoes from FT Scoria



And maybe

MP-22 Magnus (with the alternate faces)

MP-28 Hot Rodimus.



