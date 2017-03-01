Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,109

Angry Birds Transformers update adds Blaster and a new mode



The Angry Birds Transformers game continues onward with another new update rolling out now. The new update gives us Blaster as a playable character, and also introduces a new mode called “Spark Run”. It’s been reported via a post that was quickly deleted on the Angry Birds Transformers Facebook page that Blaster will be accompanied by an event, titled “Blast Off”, so be sure to watch for that in the days ahead too.



