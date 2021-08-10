Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,772

Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream Packaging Images





Thanks to friend site and sponsor Thanks to friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom , we have our first look at the packaging of the new*Premium Finish PF WFC-04 Starscream. Premium Finish Starscream is a new redeco of the War For Cybertron Siege mold with a new weathering shade. It comes packaged in a nice black and red vertical box showing the Decepticon Seeker in his two modes. You can still pre-order this figure via our sponsors links below. It?s scheduled for release in February 2022. Check all the images after the break and the let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board! Sponsors links:*

