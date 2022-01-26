Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New Transformers Legacy Target Red Card Exclusive Item EAN and DPCI


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Voltrace,*we can share for you the EAN and DCPI numbers of a new Transformers Legacy Red Card Exclusive Item. We still have not much details about this item but that it will be a Red Card exclusive at Target stores. Read on for the respective codes for you to track* this new Legacy release: EAN: 5010994146115 DCPI: 087-16 5220 What could this be? Rumors in our forums have mentioned a new accessory pack which may include a red redeco of Siege Cog. In any case, your guess is as good as ours. Click on the bar &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers Legacy Target Red Card Exclusive Item EAN and DPCI appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



