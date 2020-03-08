Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,367

Hasbro SEC Filing ? eOne, Paramount Pictures, COVID-19 And More



Hasbro has submitted their annual report to United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC Filing) and has highlighted the impact of the current epidemic of the*COVID-19 virus with regards to their business. “The coronavirus outbreak continues to be fluid and uncertain, making it difficult to forecast the final impact it could have on our future operations. If our business experiences prolonged occurrence of adverse public health conditions, such as the coronavirus, we believe our business could be substantially harmed.” “Given that our toy manufacturing is conducted by third-party manufacturers, the majority of whom are located in China, health conditions, such



Hasbro has submitted their annual report to United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC Filing) and has highlighted the impact of the current epidemic of the*COVID-19 virus with regards to their business. "The coronavirus outbreak continues to be fluid and uncertain, making it difficult to forecast the final impact it could have on our future operations. If our business experiences prolonged occurrence of adverse public health conditions, such as the coronavirus, we believe our business could be substantially harmed." "Given that our toy manufacturing is conducted by third-party manufacturers, the majority of whom are located in China, health conditions, such





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.