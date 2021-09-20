Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,169
HasLab Victory Saber Crowdfund ? 75% Funded!


Via their social media, Hasbro Pulse has announced today that the HasLab Victory Saber project has reached the 75% milestone! They also reiterate that the base product needs 11,000 backers to be funded, 14,000 for the V-Lock Cannon, and 17,000 for the display stand. It has 20 days remaining at the time of this post. “We’re nearly there, #HasLab backers! The Transformers Victory Saber project is currently 75% funded and climbing toward 11,000 backers. Swipe left to check out the first two stretch goals we revealed – Victory Sabers V-Lock Cannon is unlocked at 14,000 backers and the Translucent &#187; Continue Reading.

The post HasLab Victory Saber Crowdfund – 75% Funded! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.






Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
