|
Transformers Cyberverse: Battle For Cybertron Sharkticons Attack Set Out at U.S. Reta
With thanks to TFW2005 members Sness and Dirge121 & a signal boost to Reddit user Valdor99, the Victoria, TX Target arrival of the Sharkticons Attack set – featuring Fusion Flame Stealth Force Hot Rod & a trio of Sharkticons – continues our recent
Battle For Cybertron reveals. Check out the pictures attached to this post, remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards and happy hunting!  
The post Transformers Cyberverse: Battle For Cybertron Sharkticons Attack Set Out at U.S. Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.