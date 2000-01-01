Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:06 PM
JohnathanKong
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Ontario
Posts: 158
Toy Clearout!
Hey Everyone,

Finally got around to clearing out my toys. I'm selling a couple of transformers and some other random things. I've posted everything here

https://www.kijiji.ca/o-profile/60189464/listings/1

here's the transformer items, because this is a transformers site, so you don't have to go to the link unless interested:

Power of the Primes Evolution Optimal Optimus 45
Titans Return Powermaster Optimus Prime 45
Titans Return Soundwave 45
Titans Return Blaster 45
Titans Return Astrotrain 45
Titans Return Galvatron 45
MP14 Red Alert 35
Power of the Primes Starscream 15

As stated in the posts, all transformers are in sealed boxes. I was going to open them one of these days, but I just never got around to and now they don't really have a place since they are so large compared to the siege line and they look weird standing with masterpiece figures.

Just wanted to add, I'd rather to local meetups instead of shipping out the toys. Too many things can go wrong and cause too many problems. I'm located in Markham.
Last edited by JohnathanKong; Today at 08:22 PM.
