Today, 08:06 PM #1 JohnathanKong Generation 2 Join Date: Jan 2015 Location: Ontario Posts: 158 Toy Clearout!



Finally got around to clearing out my toys. I'm selling a couple of transformers and some other random things. I've posted everything here



https://www.kijiji.ca/o-profile/60189464/listings/1



here's the transformer items, because this is a transformers site, so you don't have to go to the link unless interested:



Power of the Primes Evolution Optimal Optimus 45

Titans Return Powermaster Optimus Prime 45

Titans Return Soundwave 45

Titans Return Blaster 45

Titans Return Astrotrain 45

Titans Return Galvatron 45

MP14 Red Alert 35

Power of the Primes Starscream 15



As stated in the posts, all transformers are in sealed boxes. I was going to open them one of these days, but I just never got around to and now they don't really have a place since they are so large compared to the siege line and they look weird standing with masterpiece figures.



