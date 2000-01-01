View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament Finals: Rampage vs. Transmetal Optimus Primal Rampage 0 0% Transmetal Optimus Primal 0 0%

As in the Semifinals, the poll for this match runs for six days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided as usual.

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.

The winner of this match will not only win the Tournament, but also move on to the Bonus Match taking place next Sunday, April 11, against the mystery combatant.



And this Tournament Final Match also has a special option for those who may be feeling a little creative: you can write a description of how this battle may go! You can be as simple or elaborate as you like, even doing a play-by-play account of this fight. Be sure to keep in mind each character's inherent abilities, weapons, and weaknesses, as well as no additional reinforcements in this one-on-one fight - e.g. no extra weapons outside their normal arsenal, no interference from other characters, no "next-level" upgrades in the midst of the battle, etc. Though submitting a written description is not compulsory, if by chance this poll ends in a tie, your written description of this fight (depending on how good it is) could break that tie.





Tournament Final Match: Rampage vs. Optimus Primal (Transmetal)



Rampage (Predacon) - Monstrous, intimidating, remorseless, and then some; failed experiment rendered his spark almost indestructible, and his mind twisted beyond recovery. Overwhelming size, strength, firepower, and Transmetal body make him one of the most horrific threats in the Predacons. Almost impervious to physical injury; restores moderate structural damage at will. Uses triple-barreled rotating missile launcher as robotic crab, tank and robot; also has plasma rifle. Brilliant for a ferocious personality, but has trouble keeping wits due to fractured psyche.

{Defeated Cheetor (95.5%) in Round 1, Dinobot (52.4%) in Round 2, Tarantulas (58.8%) in the Quarterfinals, and Depth Charge (52.6%) in the Semifinals.}



Optimus Primal (Transmetal) (Maximal) - Maximal Commander is pound-for-pound one of the most talented of all warriors, though prefers peace. Great intelligence, courage, and strategic and tactical skills. Transmetal form boasts impressive physical strength and fighting capability in all three modes; rocket-powered hoverboard grants speed and maneuverability as robotic gorilla. Armed with hand-held blaster, and over-the-shoulder harness with detachable cannons that double as clubs. Few weaknesses, but may feel a need to gamble his life in order to win.

{Received a bye in Round 1; defeated Inferno (76.5%) in Round 2, Rhinox (81.3%) in the Quarterfinals, and Megatron (72.7%) in the Semifinals.}





