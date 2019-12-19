|
Threezero Deluxe Scale Soundwave & Ravage (Bumblebee Movie) Announced
*have just announced the next installment for their impressive Deluxe scale line of action figures: Soundwave & Ravage from the Bumblebee movie. This new action figure is a scaled down version of ThreeZeros larger Premium scale figures featuring an impressive level of articulation, finishing and movie-accurate design. Our first teaser image shows Soundwave holding a gun as if he were taken out from the iconic battle on Cybertron scene in the Bumblebee movie. While we don’t see Ravage yet, you can spot that Soundwave’s chest seems to have something inside. Stay tuned with » Continue Reading.
