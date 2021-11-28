Once again, thanks to our very own newsie*Exastiken*we have additional images of*Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus color prototype*direct from Flame Toys booth at*San Diego Comic Con 2021. This figure is part of Flame Toys top quality Kuro Kara Kuri action figure line which is their bigger and more expensive collection. We have closer shots of this impressive rendition of Rodimus, heavily based on IDW Rodimus design by Alex Milne. Flame Toys also revealed that this figure will have*several extra parts to create a powered-up “Rodimus Prime version”
of the character. They also revealed several new G1 figure for their Furai » Continue Reading.
