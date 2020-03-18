|
Super 7 ReAction Transformers Skyfire, Rumble, Sharpnel & Grimlock New Stock Images
Super 7,*via their official website
, have uploaded new stock images of the new*ReAction Transformers Skyfire, Rumble, Sharpnel & Grimlock. The ReAction line brings us retro styled 3 3/4-inch action figures. These new G1 characters were revealed a few days ago
*and now we can share for your new and clear stock images of the figures and packaging. Its good to notice that Skyfire retains his cartoon name, and Rumble is the blue guy. These figures are available starting today. Click on the bar and see the attached image and sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards! You can » Continue Reading.
