Old Today, 12:22 AM
Super_Megatron
Generations Selects Tentakil & Overbite In-Hand Images ? King Poseidon (Piranacon) Co


Facebook user*Richard Tan Yong Jin has shared*new Generations Selects Tentakil &#38; Overbite in-hand images for your viewing pleasure. We have packaging and individual shots of each Seacon in both modes. To top it all, we have our first in-hand picture of all the new Generation Selects Seacons combined in King Poseidon (Piranacon). A very kick-ass looking combiner for sure! Check out all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post Generations Selects Tentakil & Overbite In-Hand Images – King Poseidon (Piranacon) Completed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



