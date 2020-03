Generations Selects Tentakil & Overbite In-Hand Images ? King Poseidon (Piranacon) Co

Facebook user* Richard Tan Yong Jin has shared*new Generations Selects Tentakil & Overbite in-hand images for your viewing pleasure. We have packaging and individual shots of each Seacon in both modes. To top it all, we have our first in-hand picture of all the new Generation Selects Seacons combined in King Poseidon (Piranacon). A very kick-ass looking combiner for sure! Check out all the images after the break and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!