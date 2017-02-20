Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,055

TRU Japan Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime



This news comes from Toys “R” Us, Japan for their exclusive*Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime figure from Takara Tomy: pre-orders are now up. When compared with the United States release of the same figure, there isn’t much of a difference at all. However, we now have a definitive release date for the TLK toys in Japan. Listed as May 1st, 2017 the toy comes with a Sword, a Shield and the Instruction Manual. Official description of the figure is the same as the English version. TRU Japan Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight Voyager Class Optimus Prime is



