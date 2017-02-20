|
TLK Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet Spotted In Canadian Toy R Us
Thanks to*Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the*Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet was found at a local ToysRus for $130 Canadian dollars ($99 US dollars aproximately). Happy hunting for all Canadian fans. Don’t forget to click on the bar to check the pictures at the 2005 boards.
.
