Transformers 7 Optimus Prime Spotted During Transportation?
Facebook user Angelo Montero is reporting
an unexpected but welcoming spy shot. Apparently, a very G1 Optimus-looking truck is being hauled across Canada (judging by the uniformed police officer), presumably to the filming location of Transformers 7. The truck is mostly covered up, but a torn piece of the covering reveals a red body. In addition to that, a Bull Bar is retrofitted to the front of the truck. We do not know whether it is for an upgraded vehicle mode for Optimus Prime or just as a safety measure to avoid damages during transportation. Latter is more likely. » Continue Reading.
