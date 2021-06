Transformers 7 Optimus Prime Spotted During Transportation?

Facebook user Angelo Montero is reporting an unexpected but welcoming spy shot. Apparently, a very G1 Optimus-looking truck is being hauled across Canada (judging by the uniformed police officer), presumably to the filming location of Transformers 7. The truck is mostly covered up, but a torn piece of the covering reveals a red body. In addition to that, a Bull Bar is retrofitted to the front of the truck. We do not know whether it is for an upgraded vehicle mode for Optimus Prime or just as a safety measure to avoid damages during transportation. Latter is more likely.