Yesterday, 11:21 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,684
Transformers 7 Optimus Prime Spotted During Transportation?


Facebook user Angelo Montero is reporting an unexpected but welcoming spy shot. Apparently, a very G1 Optimus-looking truck is being hauled across Canada (judging by the uniformed police officer), presumably to the filming location of Transformers 7. The truck is mostly covered up, but a torn piece of the covering reveals a red body. In addition to that, a Bull Bar is retrofitted to the front of the truck. We do not know whether it is for an upgraded vehicle mode for Optimus Prime or just as a safety measure to avoid damages during transportation. Latter is more likely. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers 7 Optimus Prime Spotted During Transportation? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



