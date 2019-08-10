Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Jim Sorenson?s Transformers: A Visual History Artbook Limited & Regular Covers Reveal


Publisher Viz Media has tweeted*images of Jim Sorenson’s Transformers: A Visual History Artbook Limited &#38; Regular Covers for your viewing pleasure! This book, written by pop culture chronicler*Jim Sorenson,*showcases hundreds of iconic and rare images drawn from the Hasbro archives as well as development art from Paramount Studios feature films in an impressive amount of*408 pages. The*regular Hardcover*can be pre-ordered via Amazon for $49.99 and the cover features a The Last Knight Optimus Prime portrait, and the special*Deluxe Limited Edition will come packaged in a collectors box and include five exclusive art prints for $99.99 with an &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jim Sorenson’s Transformers: A Visual History Artbook Limited & Regular Covers Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



