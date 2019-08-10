|
Transformers Artist Casey Coller to attend TFcon DC 2019
TFcon is pleased to welcome back Transformers comic book artist*Casey Coller*to TFcon DC 2019. Casey is known to fans for his work penciling various issues and variant covers for IDWs Robots In Disguise, More Than Meets the Eye, Optimus Prime and Lost Light comics as well as many other one-shot issues. He will be selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long.* Casey Coller is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run » Continue Reading.
