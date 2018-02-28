|
Transformers Studio Series Voyagers Wave 1 Found At UK Retail
Good news for our fellow UK collectors! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Lothar Hex, we can report that*Transformers Studio Series Voyagers Wave 1*were finally found at UK Retail. Following our first UK sighting of Studio Series Deluxes Wave 1
, now Voyagers Wave 1 (consisting of Optimus Prime and Starscream) were spotted at*Smyths in Portrack Lane, Stockton. Each figure is sold for*£31.99 which is almost $45.* Happy hunting for all UK fans our there! Keep reporting your sightings all over the world at the 2005 Boards!    
