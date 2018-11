down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,047

Transformers Studio Series Wave 4 Voyager Released at Retail dingd0ng & werevenom for letting us know that Wave 4 of the popular Studio Series line has been found at a Walmart in Ontario.



This is another chance to pick up the impressive ROTF Megatron from wave 2, as well as Starscream from wave 1 repainted with his ROTF tattoos & a new saw blade weapon.



Looking for these guys? Looking to share something you found at retail? Then check out the



Happy Hunting! Thank to board membersfor letting us know that Wave 4 of the popular Studio Series line has been found at a Walmart in Ontario.This is another chance to pick up the impressive ROTF Megatron from wave 2, as well as Starscream from wave 1 repainted with his ROTF tattoos & a new saw blade weapon.Looking for these guys? Looking to share something you found at retail? Then check out the Canadian Transformers Sightings Forum!Happy Hunting! Attached Thumbnails