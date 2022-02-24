Hot off the presses from the GI Joe 40th anniversary livestream is our first look at the Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Megatron Hiss Tank & Baroness set! Megatron transforms from a very G1 looking robot mode into the aforementioned Hiss Tank, and it also comes with a Baroness figure which can even be seated in his cockpit in vehicle mode! You can check out the photos after the break, and preorders will be going up at 1 PM EST!
The post Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Megatron Hiss Tank & Baroness Revealed!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...