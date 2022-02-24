Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Megatron Hiss Tank & Baroness Revealed!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,917
Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Megatron Hiss Tank & Baroness Revealed!


Hot off the presses from the GI Joe 40th anniversary livestream is our first look at the Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Megatron Hiss Tank &#38; Baroness set! Megatron transforms from a very G1 looking robot mode into the aforementioned Hiss Tank, and it also comes with a Baroness figure which can even be seated in his cockpit in vehicle mode! You can check out the photos after the break, and preorders will be going up at 1 PM EST!

The post Transformers x GI Joe Collaborative Megatron Hiss Tank & Baroness Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hot Toys Deadpool 2 1/6 Figure Dusty Edition Open Box New SideShow Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thrilling 30 SKRAPNEL and REFLECTOR 2013 Complete Mint
Transformers
Transformer Hench MW-03 IGEAR Mini Warriors Figure Braun BX3
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COLORING BOOK VTG 1984 HASBRO Some Colored Marvel vintage
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge of Fallen Megatron, The Fallen, Starscream complete
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge of The Fallen Demolisher, Grindor & Desert Tracker...
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge Of The Fallen Autobots Lot of 4 Bumblebee & more
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.