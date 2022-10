MahtimusPrime09 FIRRIB Join Date: Jun 2015 Location: Montreal, Quebec Posts: 362

Transformers UK Comics: where to find them Hey Cybertronians.



I know this may seem like a long-shot but here goes nothing.



Does anyone know of places/sources where I could purchase the Transformers UK Marvel comics from the 80’s? Or better yet, do any members have them available for sale?



I know this may seem like something that could go into the wants thread but I’m just interested in finding out where I could find some.

Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.



My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Collection

My Feedback Page __________________