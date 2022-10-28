Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
London Comic Con 2022 ? Transformers EarthSpark Wave 2, Legacy Evolution And More


We have a nice set of images from Hasbro booth at the London Comic Con 2022 event with some interesting Transformers reveals, thanks to In Demand Toys Facebook. We have on display the following items: Transformers EarthSpark Wave 2 –*1-Step Flip Changers Soundwave and Swindle, Warrior Megatron and Thrash, Deluxe Optimus Prime and Shockwave. First look at the physical toys which we had seen our first official images earlier today. Transformers Legacy Evolution Wave 4 –*Physical copies of Deluxe and Voyager new toys like Tarn, Needlenose, Leo Prime,*Scraphook, Armada Hot Shot and more. Vintage Beast Wars Reissues, Velocitron &#187; Continue Reading.

The post London Comic Con 2022 ? Transformers EarthSpark Wave 2, Legacy Evolution And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



