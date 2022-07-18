Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,603

Disguise Costumes x Funko Optimus Prime Mask



Disguise Costumes have shared out a new oversized mask for your future tom foolery.* The piece has Optimus Prime in his Funko POP Vinyl aesthetic, but large enough to pop on your head and be able to peek out through his eyes.* It’s due to be a Walmart exclusive, so expect it to show up during Walmart Collector Con later this week.* Maybe.* Read on to see it in all it’s glory. Autobots assemble to defeat the Decepticons from destroying planet earth. Optimus Prime Funko Pop! Half Mask coming soon exclusively at Walmart! Stay tuned for more reveals!



