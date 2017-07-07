|
Transformers: The Last Knight Limited Edition Optimus Prime Helmet In-Hand Pictures
Facebook user Jacky Ng
has shared in-hand pictures of*Transformers: The Last Knight Limited Edition Optimus Prime Helmet. This voice helmet was a limited giveaway in Asia (112 pieces). It has got a new deco to resemble the “dark” Optimus Prime we saw in TLK, including the purple eyes. You can check the pictures after the jump, and then sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards.
