Via Bilibili user*???????
*we have a nice set of in-hand images of a color test shot of the Transformers Masterpiece Cliffjumper. We had previously seen several images
*of the
*prototype
*of this rumored Masterpiece Cliffjumper toy which seems to be a retool of the*Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0. Keep in mind that we still haven’t heard of any official announcement or teaser about this figure. Now we have a clear look at the alt mode from several angles which captures the G1 cartoon design of Cliffjumper’s alt mode including his rear cannon. Robot mode shows what you may like or » Continue Reading.
The post Possible Transformers Masterpiece Cliffjumper Color Test Shot In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...