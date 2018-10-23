Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,303

Power of the Primes Wave 2 Voyagers and Studio Series Wave 2 Deluxes in Russia



2005 Boards member*Sovietbot*reports in our forums that*Power of the Primes Wave 2 Voyagers and Studio Series Wave 2 Deluxes are out in Russia. Power Of The Primes Voyager Elita-1 and Hun-Grrr were spotted at*Detskiy Mir / “Children’s World” in the Avenue Southwest and**Metromarket*shopping and entertainment centers in Moscow. Each toy was**?2000 RUR ($30.52 approximately) with 16% off. Popular Studio Series line also hit Russian shelves with Wave 2 Deluxe Jazz and Lockdown. These toys were found at Detskiy Mir / Children’s World store in the in shopping and entertainment center “Avenue Southwest” in Moscow. They had a 27% discount special



