More Bumblebee Movie Merchandising At US Retail: Bee Vision Helmet, Stinger Blaster,
And US retail stores join the buzz with more Bumblebee movie merchandising. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Hotconvoy for sharing a great sighting of several Bumblebee Movie toys and merchandising. The following toys were spotted at*the Halloween/Toy City stores in La Mesa, California. Some of them had been seen in Asia, Europe or Latin American markets, but we have an unexpected finding. Bee Vision Helmet –*This*Helmet
*is a*mask to mount a smartphone for an AR experience Bumblebee Stinger Blaster –*It*is the classic*Role Play item that can launch discs and extend a sword. DJ Bumblebee –*A cool*Bumblebeee toy
*that has loaded music » Continue Reading.
