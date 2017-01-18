TFW2005 member D-Drive has sent us the expected shipping list for next week’s Transformers comics. Lite week, but still worth the trip to the comic shop! OPTIMUS PRIME #3 (also shipping subscription, artist and 1-in-10 variants) (W) John Barber (A/CA) Kei Zama An uneasy peace between Optimus Prime and the newly arrived Junkions is threatened by Soundwave’s discovery within their massive ship… Part of IDW’s Artist’s Edition Cover Month! Lost Light #2 delayed till February 1st
