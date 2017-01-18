Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,833

Diamond Comics Shipping List for January 25th



TFW2005 member D-Drive has sent us the expected shipping list for next week’s Transformers comics. Lite week, but still worth the trip to the comic shop! OPTIMUS PRIME #3 (also shipping subscription, artist and 1-in-10 variants) (W) John Barber (A/CA) Kei Zama An uneasy peace between Optimus Prime and the newly arrived Junkions is threatened by Soundwave’s discovery within their massive ship…  Part of IDW’s Artist’s Edition Cover Month! Lost Light #2 delayed till February 1st



