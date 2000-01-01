Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page MIB 3RD PARTY COMBINERS FOR TRADE
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:21 AM   #1
Optimus Puto
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 52
MIB 3RD PARTY COMBINERS FOR TRADE
I have the following 3rd party combiners FOR TRADE

WARBOTRON BRUTICUS - ALL 5 are MINT and complete with everything including boxes.

FP CAUSALITY MENASOR/INTIMIDATOR - ALL 5 are MINT and complete with everything including boxes.

TFC PROMETHEUS/DEFENSOR - LOOSE but in great condition

Im having a hard time uploading piccs here but pls email me butterlv@hotmail.com and i will gladly provide them

ONLY INTERESTED IN TRADES FOR MASTERPIECE OR THIRD PARTY FIGURES.......

MY WANT LIST :

KFC CRASH HOG + DUMP YARD
UNIQUE TOYS BLURR/BUZZING
FANSTOYS BLUE SOAR/SWOOP
FANSTOYS TESLA
FANSTOYS STOMP
FANSTOYS SEVER
MAKETOYS DESPOTRON/MEGATRON
MAKETOYS PANDINUS/SCORPONOK
TAKARA MP-04 OPTIMUS WITH TRAILER
TAKARA SEEKER JETS
ROBOTECH MASTERPIECE
VOLTRON MASTERPIECE
SOC VOLTES V
SOC DAIMOS

I would prefer local meet ups in person for trades so both parties can physically examine what they are getting.

Im from the hamilton/brantford/ancaster/cambridge area

Thank you for looking
Optimus Puto is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
BadCube Brawny & Backland w. Quint Journal - Transformers Brawn & Outback
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot for Parts Repair Vintage Jetfire
Transformers
TransFormers Triple Changer Blitzwing Decepticon Vintage toy 1985 Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ROTF BRUTICUS MAXIMUS Combiners Set Target EXCLUSIVE 2009 COMPLETE
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals RAMPAGE Complete Boxed
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals DEPTH CHARGE Boxed + BONUS Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:25 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.