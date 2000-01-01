Today, 09:21 AM #1 Optimus Puto Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2016 Location: canada Posts: 52 MIB 3RD PARTY COMBINERS FOR TRADE



WARBOTRON BRUTICUS - ALL 5 are MINT and complete with everything including boxes.



FP CAUSALITY MENASOR/INTIMIDATOR - ALL 5 are MINT and complete with everything including boxes.



TFC PROMETHEUS/DEFENSOR - LOOSE but in great condition



Im having a hard time uploading piccs here but pls email me



ONLY INTERESTED IN TRADES FOR MASTERPIECE OR THIRD PARTY FIGURES.......



MY WANT LIST :



KFC CRASH HOG + DUMP YARD

UNIQUE TOYS BLURR/BUZZING

FANSTOYS BLUE SOAR/SWOOP

FANSTOYS TESLA

FANSTOYS STOMP

FANSTOYS SEVER

MAKETOYS DESPOTRON/MEGATRON

MAKETOYS PANDINUS/SCORPONOK

TAKARA MP-04 OPTIMUS WITH TRAILER

TAKARA SEEKER JETS

ROBOTECH MASTERPIECE

VOLTRON MASTERPIECE

SOC VOLTES V

SOC DAIMOS



I would prefer local meet ups in person for trades so both parties can physically examine what they are getting.



Im from the hamilton/brantford/ancaster/cambridge area



