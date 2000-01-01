Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:01 PM
GotBot
Masterpiece
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,053
G1 Misfits Cavalcade Review - Beachcomber, Hound, Tracks and Blitzwing
A g1 Cavalcade of misfits! - Beachcomber, Tracks, Hound and Blitzwing + my thoughts about the Bumblebee movie trailer - https://youtu.be/SXfy7kboBtQ
Last edited by GotBot; Today at 04:03 PM.
