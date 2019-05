Transformers Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus Prime Colored Prototype, Packaging an

Courtesy of Hobby Dengeki Web we have a nice set of extra images of the colored prototype of the upcoming Transformers Masterpiece MP-44 Convoy / Optimus Prime, as well as its Packaging and Collectible Card. It was shown at a toy exhibit in Japan. We have close shots of the third Optimus Prime entry for the Masterpiece collection, and it's coming in a complete cartoon accurate design. We have in fact 2 colored prototypes on display, one in robot mode and one in alt mode. We also have a look at all the accessories included and the final packaging.