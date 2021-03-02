Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: 5-Page Preview of Issue #3


Comic Crusaders moves the Transformers x Back To The Future miniseries one step closer to its finale, with the 5-page preview of issue #3. Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist), Candice Han (Colorist) Share your thoughts about this artwork and story in our March solicitations discussion thread on the 2005 boards! Where-and when–are Marty McFly and his pal, the Autobot Gigawatt? That’s what Biff Tannen wants to know because if he can find them, he can help his bosses-the Decepticons-find what’s left of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: 5-Page Preview of Issue #3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



