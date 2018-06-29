Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
DNA Design Optimal Optimus Upgrade Kit Prototype


As the Generations line continues, so does DNA Design’s work on upgrade kits for some of the most highly-anticipated figures as they tackle Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus next! The kit seems to complete both Primal and his evolution armor as it includes a pair of swords for the core robot, a pair of rifles for Optimal Optimus, and alternate mode parts for the latter that include two pairs of rear wheels, one front center wheel, and a pair of longer shoulder wings. The sets of wheels of course will provide the Maximal commander with one more alternate mode &#187; Continue Reading.

The post DNA Design Optimal Optimus Upgrade Kit Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



