DNA Design Optimal Optimus Upgrade Kit Prototype



As the Generations line continues, so does DNA Design’s work on upgrade kits for some of the most highly-anticipated figures as they tackle Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus next! The kit seems to complete both Primal and his evolution armor as it includes a pair of swords for the core robot, a pair of rifles for Optimal Optimus, and alternate mode parts for the latter that include two pairs of rear wheels, one front center wheel, and a pair of longer shoulder wings. The sets of wheels of course will provide the Maximal commander with one more alternate mode



As the Generations line continues, so does DNA Design's work on upgrade kits for some of the most highly-anticipated figures as they tackle Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus next! The kit seems to complete both Primal and his evolution armor as it includes a pair of swords for the core robot, a pair of rifles for Optimal Optimus, and alternate mode parts for the latter that include two pairs of rear wheels, one front center wheel, and a pair of longer shoulder wings. The sets of wheels of course will provide the Maximal commander with one more alternate mode





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.