Here’s a story we never expected to report. The Generation 1 Dinocassettes – Dial and Zaur – are getting a reissue.*In the USA. These two cassettes were two of the absolute rarest of rare Transformers toys, released back in Japan only in 1987 as a part of the Headmasters series, to accompany the re-release of Blaster, retooled into Twincast. They are notorious for commanding a significant price on today’s aftermarket – but as a part of this upcoming SDCC set, you can get the pair for $60. They come in a retro styled set modelled on an old cassette tape » Continue Reading.
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.