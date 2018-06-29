Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,540

Transformers: Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 Spotted In Colombia



We’ve got word that Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 have been spotted at Colombian retail. Leader Class Blackout and Grimlock, two of the best molds in this collection, were found at PepeGanga store in Pereira. While it’s great to see a better distribution of toys, the price may be a bit expensive. Each toy is sold for*299990 Colombian pesos which is $103.47. Not good news for any wallet. Anyway, it’s time to check out your local stores to try to gran these figures for your collections. Happy hunting to all Colombian fans.



